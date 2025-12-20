Rush's Alex Lifeson Had Unbelievable Jam With Metallica Stars (2025 In Review)

Rush's Alex Lifeson Had Unbelievable Jam With Metallica Stars was a top 25 story of May 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson revealed that Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo visited his home in Toronto when the band was in the city for the two-night stand of their M72 Tour and the night ended in a jam session.
Lifeson told Sea Of Tranquility, "The guys from Metallica were in town last week. I got together with Kirk and Rob. We went out for dinner and then we got together and jammed afterwards, actually right here, they came over after dinner and we played for a few hours, and it was... it was great.
"You know... often in the past, if you jam with just a bunch of people, we'd play a 12-bar bluesy thing - everybody can play that, 'Let's do that.' But when you play with great musicians like those guys are, places you go is, it's just unbelievable.
"It's so remarkable. And God, I loved every second that we did that. The three of us just were oozing with enthusiasm, that whole thing. And that's pretty cool."
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