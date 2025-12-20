The Beatles Are Global Artist Of 2025 For Discog's Year in Review

The Beatles, Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Queen, Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan and Led Zeppelin among the most collected artists on vinyl for 2025, according to Discogs' new Year In Review.

Rock releases that were the most collected albums include Pink Floyd's "Pink Floyd At Pompeii", Deftones' "Private Music,", "Sleep Token's "Even In Arcadia" and Post Malone's "Tribute To Nirvana".

For reissues the most collected rock releases included Smashing Pumpkins' 'Siamese Dream", Oasis' "Time Flies... 1994-2009", Buckingham Nicks self-titled album and Black Sabbath's "Paranoid".

Discogs' shared these details: unlike any other year-end list, Discogs' Year in Review is shaped entirely by collectors themselves, reflecting what fans added to their shelves, searched for in Discogs' Marketplace, and catalogued using the world's largest community-built music database.

By analyzing massive volumes of global activity on the platform, Discogs offers a digital experience that celebrates the world's most passionate music fans and reveals what they truly valued in 2025. Powered by collection statistics, discography data, and marketplace insights, the Year in Review presents a uniquely accurate portrait of vinyl culture. It captures the full scope of what collectors sought, shared, and preserved throughout the year, highlighting both global patterns and the distinct musical identities of local collecting communities across multiple regions.

Discogs' Year in Review spans nine regions worldwide, including the USA and Canada, Latin America, the UK and Ireland, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Nordic Countries, the Middle East and Africa, East and Southeast Asia, and Australia and New Zealand. Each category, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Reissue of the Year, 7-Inch of the Year, and Label of the Year, features one global winner and five regional winners across all participating territories.

Full list of global and regional winners can be found here:

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