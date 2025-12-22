Bon Scott's 79th Birthday Marked With Tribute Concert (2025 In Review)

Bon Scott's 79th Birthday Marked With Tribute Concert was a top 25 story of May 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: (Chipster) July 9th marked the great Bon Scott's 79th birthday, and to celebrate, the Second Annual Official Bon Scott Birthday Bash took place that day at the Bowery Electric in NYC.

The event featured Living Colour's Corey Glover, Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Peter Shaw, and Cactus' Jimmy Kunes, among many others. Special guest openers Ravagers.

The Bon Scott Estate, along with their exclusive merchandising partner Perryscope Productions, will also celebrate with a series of new collaborations with Knucklebonz, Dixxon Flannels, Collectionzz Posters, and Jungle Merchandise in Australia. All info can be found here.

Additionally, this year marks the 50-year mark since AC/DC's classic debut album, High Voltage - which spawned such all-time classic rock anthems as "It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock n' Roll)," "Live Wire," and "TNT," among others. Also, if you caught AC/DC on their current PWRUP tour, you would have been treated to 10 (out of 21) Bon-era songs.

Few rock singers were as unforgettable - and have proved as enduring - as Bon Scott. As the frontman of AC/DC from 1974 until his tragic passing in 1980 (at the age of 33), his "rock n' roll pirate persona," street poet lyrics, and striking image (one of the first rockers to proudly sport multiple tattoos) have made him an absolute legend. Additionally, Bon's vocals were featured in several pre-AC/DC bands, including Fraternity, the Valentines, and the Spektors.

But really, it is the quality of the songs of the "Bon-era" of AC/DC that serve as his greatest legacy - "Highway to Hell," "Sin City," "Whole Lotta Rosie," "Let There Be Rock," "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"...the list is seemingly endless.

How does Bon measure up to rock's all-time great frontmen? Classic Rock Magazine declared him "The Greatest Rock n' Roll Front Man of All Time" in 2004, beating out the lofty likes of Freddie Mercury, Robert Plant, and Axl Rose in the process.

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