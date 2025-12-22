Down's New Album Coming In 2026 Says Windstein

Metal supergroup Down will be releasing their long awaited new studio album in September of next year, guitarist Kirk Windstein revealed in a recent interview for the Pod Scum podcast.

Apart from the Crowbar star, the iconic New Orleans based band also features Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo and Kirk's Crowbar bandmate Jimmy Bower, Corrosion of Conformity's Pepper Keenan and Goatwhore's Pat Cruders.

Windstein was asked about the album during the appearance on the podcast and responded (via Lambgoat), "Yes. Later than sooner, but I don't really see why it can't get out, say, by September, around September-ish. Because Down's on Nuclear Blast, along with C.O.C., who have an amazing new record coming out April 2nd.

"So we can't put Down, even if it's ready, we can't put it out too close to that. And the label's not gonna wanna do that anyway. We wouldn't do it anyway. But C.O.C. needs to come out and let everybody get blown away for a good bit. And when the water settles a little bit, we f***ing give 'em a double whammy and throw out the Down.

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