Foo Fighters Fired Josh Freese (2025 In Review)

Foo Fighters Fired Josh Freese was a top 25 story of May 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Josh Freese revealed in a social media post that the Foo Fighters fired him as their drummer. Freese, who took the place of late drummer Taylor Hawkins, says that he is a "bit shocked and disappointed" by the band's move.

He wrote the following message to fans, "The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they've decided 'to go in a different direction with their drummer.' No reason was given. :(

"Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band. In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I've never been let go from a band, so while I'm not angry-just a bit shocked and disappointed.

"But as most of you know I've always worked freelance and bounced between bands so, I'm fine. Stay tuned for my "Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters" list.

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