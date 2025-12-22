My Chemical Romance Postpone 2026 Asian The Black Parade Tour Dates

My Chemical Romance took to social media to share the news that they have postponed the Southeast Asia dates of their 2026 The Black Parade Tour, but other dates next year are not impacted.
The band shared: We will be postponing our upcoming Southeast Asia dates until November 2026. These shows are not canceled! All purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. However, if you cannot attend the rescheduled date, refunds will be available to you. Please see the info below for your specific market.
We very much look forward to coming to see you all in November. All other shows for 2026 will continue as planned. Thank you for your understanding and continued support. -MCR
November 07, 2026
Incheon, South Korea
Paradise City Culture Park
Ticket Link: https://bit.ly/4pVkycY
Refunds: https://bit.ly/48PfUqN
November 10, 2026
Singapore, Singapore
Singapore Indoor Stadium
Ticket Link: https://bit.ly/4p3VDTa
Refunds: Full refund details, timelines, and instructions will be communicated shortly via SISTIC.
November 11, 2026
Singapore, Singapore
Singapore Indoor Stadium
On Sale details coming soon!!
November 14, 2026
Manila, Philippines
Philippine Arena
Ticket Link: https://bit.ly/49lxvqn
Refunds: https://bit.ly/4jge4mo
November 17, 2026
Bangkok, Thailand
IMPACT Challenger Hall
Refunds: Requests must be submitted within 14 days of the postponement announcement (by 4 January 2026) by emailing [email protected]
November 19 & 20, 2026
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Bukit Jalil National Stadium
Ticket Link: https://tinyurl.com/25587vf4
Refunds: You will need to contact the ticketing company if you can no longer make the new shows.
November 22, 2026
Jakarta, Indonesia
Jakarta International Stadium
Ticket Link: www.mcrjakarta.com (http://www.mcrjakarta.com/)
Refunds: Refund instructions will be emailed to you.
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