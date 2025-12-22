My Chemical Romance Postpone 2026 Asian The Black Parade Tour Dates

My Chemical Romance took to social media to share the news that they have postponed the Southeast Asia dates of their 2026 The Black Parade Tour, but other dates next year are not impacted.

The band shared: We will be postponing our upcoming Southeast Asia dates until November 2026. These shows are not canceled! All purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. However, if you cannot attend the rescheduled date, refunds will be available to you. Please see the info below for your specific market.

We very much look forward to coming to see you all in November. All other shows for 2026 will continue as planned. Thank you for your understanding and continued support. -MCR

November 07, 2026

Incheon, South Korea

Paradise City Culture Park

Ticket Link: https://bit.ly/4pVkycY

Refunds: https://bit.ly/48PfUqN

November 10, 2026

Singapore, Singapore

Singapore Indoor Stadium

Ticket Link: https://bit.ly/4p3VDTa

Refunds: Full refund details, timelines, and instructions will be communicated shortly via SISTIC.

November 11, 2026

Singapore, Singapore

Singapore Indoor Stadium

On Sale details coming soon!!

November 14, 2026

Manila, Philippines

Philippine Arena

Ticket Link: https://bit.ly/49lxvqn

Refunds: https://bit.ly/4jge4mo

November 17, 2026

Bangkok, Thailand

IMPACT Challenger Hall

Refunds: Requests must be submitted within 14 days of the postponement announcement (by 4 January 2026) by emailing [email protected]

November 19 & 20, 2026

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Bukit Jalil National Stadium

Ticket Link: https://tinyurl.com/25587vf4

Refunds: You will need to contact the ticketing company if you can no longer make the new shows.

November 22, 2026

Jakarta, Indonesia

Jakarta International Stadium

Ticket Link: www.mcrjakarta.com (http://www.mcrjakarta.com/)

Refunds: Refund instructions will be emailed to you.

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