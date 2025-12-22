Peter Criss Addresses $1000 Album Price Tag Controversy

Original KISS drummer Peter Criss has addressed the backlash he has received over his new solo album being listed for $1000 for the digital download version on Bandcamp.
The Bandcamp page now seems to have been removed, but when the album released this past Friday, the digital retailer listed the digital download version for $1000, while the CD was $14.98 and the vinyl was $32.98.
Peter addressed the situation on his website and social media with the following message, "Hello KISS Army! Bandcamp had become an issue and I had requested Flatiron Recordings to disable the account associated with my records before the release day of my New record on December 19, 2025.
"I am not in control of the Bandcamp account. Flatiron Recordings is. I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and for the misinformation and implication that I am charging $1,000 for a download of my New record - I am Not. Please contact Flatiron Recordings with any purchase questions. Please find another outlet to purchase My New Peter Criss Rock Record . There is a Linktree on my website www.petercriss.net of outlets to purchase my new record. Just click the link for my record and it will show you the Linktree . Please use one of those instead of Bandcamp.
"Thank you all!
"God Bless, Peter Criss".
The record is not available via the popular streaming services like Spotify or Apple Music, but Criss is selling a digital download version via the iTunes store for $9.99 here. Fans can also purchase CD and vinyl versions on Amazon (ad)
Peter Criss Fires Back Over Gene Simmons' 'Ridiculous' Claim
KISS Star Gene Simmons Makes Shocking Accusation About Peter Criss
KISS Icon Peter Criss Reveals Ace Frehley Regret
KISS Stars React To Receiving Kennedy Center Honor
Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66
Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Hear Devildriver's 'Strike And Kill'
John 5 Recruits Tommy Lee For 'You Me And The Devil Makes Three'
Framing Hanley Announce New Album 'Do You Feel Guilty Being Okay?'
Elton John To Say Goodbye To Mexico With Two Final Shows
The Rasmus Announce Their First North American Headline Tour
Watch Corrosion Of Conformity's 'Baad Man' Video
311 Caribbean Cruise Lineup Revealed
Wicked Announce 'Go Rebel' Album And Kings Of Thrash Tour
Eagles Add December Dates To Sphere Las Vegas Residency
Rush Album Catalog Getting Audiophile Upgrade
Todd Rundgren Expands Damned If I Do Tour
Alabama Shakes Announce First Album In Over A Decade 'I Must Be Dreaming'