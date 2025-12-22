Zak Starkey Spoke Out About Being Fired By The Who (2025 In Review)

Zak Starkey Spoke Out About Being Fired By The Who was a top 25 story of May 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Zak Starkey took to social media on May 18th after The Who officially announced that they are replacing him for their upcoming The Song Is Over Farewell Tour, and the drummer shared his reaction to the firing.
The band announced last month that they were letting Zak go, but a short time later stated that he was not being fired. Then this weekend, they changed course once again and officially revealed that Zak was no longer part of the band.
Starkey wrote, "I was fired two weeks after reinstatement and asked to make a statement saying I had quit the who to pursue my other musical endevours this would be a lie. I love the who and would never had quit.
"So I didn't make the statement ....quitting the who would also have let down the countless amazing people who stood up for me (thank you all a million times over and more) thru the weeks of mayhem of me going 'in an out an in an out an in an out like a bleedin squeezebox x"
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