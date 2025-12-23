Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Fueled Robbie Williams' 'Rocket' (2025 In Review)

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Fueled Robbie Williams' 'Rocket' was a top 25 story of May 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi was recruited by Robbie Williams to play on his new single "Rocket", the first track from the pop-star's forthcoming album "Brit Pop", which will arrive this fall.
Williams just released the official music video for the track. He said of the upcoming record, "I set out to create the album that I wanted to write and release after I left Take That in 1995.
"It was the peak of Britpop and a golden age for British Music. I've worked with some of my heroes on this album; it's raw, there are more guitars and it's an album that's even more upbeat and anthemic than usual.
"There's some 'Brit' in there and there's certainly some 'pop' too - I'm immensely proud of this as a body of work and I'm excited for fans to hear this album. I also can't wait to perform a song or two from it on my upcoming 'Britpop' tour, which I'm opening in the UK, naturally. RW"
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