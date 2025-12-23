Lost In 2025 'Rock & Roll Hoochie Koo' Hit Maker Rick Derringer was a top 25 story of May 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Rick Derringer, best known for the classic rock hit "Rock & Roll Hoochie Koo," has passed away, according to his friend and former bandmate Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath, Heaven and Hell, Dio).
Vinnie took to Facebook today (May 27th) to share the sad news with his fans. He wrote, "I woke up this morning to some sad news. My mentor and friend Rick Derringer has passed, Derringer was the first professional band I played in in 1976.
"Rick was a great guitarist and even more a teacher to me, recording, playing clubs and arenas. I went into the band with eyes wide open, ready to learn from a seasoned professional Rick. We recorded 3 albums together and played many tours, opening for Aerosmith, Boston, Foghat and more.
"We even co headlined with Journey on some gigs, we also had Tom Petty, The Runaways open for us, it was an amazing experience working together with Rick. I will never forget him, he was a amazing songwriter, guitarists and friend, may he rest in peace. "
Lost In 2025: 'Rock & Roll Hoochie Koo' Hit Maker Rick Derringer (2025 In Review)
'Rock & Roll Hoochie Koo' Hit Maker Rick Derringer Has Died
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