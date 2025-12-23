Lynyrd Skynyrd Classic 'Free Bird' Finally Gets An Official Music Video (2025 In Review)

Lynyrd Skynyrd Classic 'Free Bird' Finally Gets An Official Music Video was a top 25 story of May 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: (PR) UMe presents the first-ever official music video for "Free Bird" the iconic song from the legendary Florida rock band and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Fittingly, the song lands just in time for Memorial Day weekend, where the song is a staple at many gatherings across the U.S. "There's nothing freer than a bird, you know, flying wherever he wants to go...that's what this country is all about...being free." - Ronnie Van Zandt

"Allen Collins wrote the music to it, he wrote the beginning, and I wrote the end. Ronnie said, 'There's too many chords, I can't write words to that many chords.' We were on the couch, and Ronnie said, 'play that again' and after two or three times, all of sudden he said, 'What do you think about this?' Then he'd sing the whole song to you....He wouldn't write it down. He thought if you couldn't remember it, it wasn't worth keeping.'" - Gary Rossington, 2019

"Free Bird" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2008. For over five decades, the song has resonated from one generation to the next. "Free Bird" remains not only one of Lynyrd Skynyrd's most recognizable hits, but also one of the most famous rock songs of all-time. It originally closed out the band's full-length debut LP, (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nerd 'Skin-'nerd), released in 1973. The song reached the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 in 1975. Speaking to the song's longevity, it has generated a staggering 773 million Spotify streams and counting with numerous high-profile renditions including Bob Dylan. Most recently, Dolly Parton joined forces with Lynyrd Skynyrd and Artimus Pyle to record "Free Bird" for her 2023 album. A cultural touchstone, it has appeared in films ranging from Forrest Gump to Kingsman: The Secret Service.

Everybody everywhere knows 'Free Bird.' It's played at graduations, weddings, and funerals." - Gary Rossington, 2019

The long overdue official video for, "Free Bird" finally has its release this summer. Director Max Moore [New Found Glory, All Time Low] helmed the nine minute-plus cinematic visual. Although there are many interpretations to the song's meaning, this interpretation of the epic song is a nostalgic narrative of eternal love and the timeless spirit of "Free Bird" with its own relatable and uplifting American tale of true love.

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