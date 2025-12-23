Nazareth Part Ways With Frontman Carl Sentance

Classic rockers Nazareth have parted ways with vocalist Carl Sentance after a decade and revealed that he has been replaced by Gianni Pintillo. Sentance has issued a video statement to fans and revealed plans for a solo tour early next year.
Carl said in the clip, "Hey, guys. Merry Christmas to you all. You've probably already heard about my departure from Nazareth. I wanna thank every single one of you for supporting me over nearly 11 years. 11 years - can you believe it? It's crazy. Time flies, but now it's time to move on.
"2026 is gonna rock, guys, for me. It's gonna be wonderful. We start off in Japan, Tokyo, with the Lords Of New Wave Of British Heavy Metal. Back to the roots. Yes. And the 22nd of January, I start my solo tour again. It was a success last year, so come and see us. Check out the dates on my web site, carlsentance.com. It's gonna rock, guys. Come and rock with us.
"2026. Happy New Year. We'll see you then. Yes." Watch the full video here and see the dates below:
CARL SENTANCE TOUR 2026
22.01.2026
BOUNTY ROCK CAFE - OLOMOUC, CZ
23.01.2026
BLUESIANA - VELDEN, AT
24.01.2026
BIKERS PARTY - JAKLING 18, ST. ANDRÄ, AT
27.01.2026
PITCHER - DUSSELDORF, GER
30.01.2026
BERGKELLER - REICHENBACH, GER
31.01.2026
SOUNDCHECK ONE - WALDBRONN, GER
05.02.2026
SPIRIT OF 66 - VERVIERS, BEL
07.02.2026
MUSIC FACTORY - CREMONA, IT
08.02.2026
POCOLOCO - PAGANICA, IT
19.02.2026
KILL JOY - ROME, IT
20.02.2026
KINO KLUB - SVATOBORICE, CZ
21.02.2026
REIGEN LIVE - WIEN, AT
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