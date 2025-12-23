Nazareth Part Ways With Frontman Carl Sentance

Classic rockers Nazareth have parted ways with vocalist Carl Sentance after a decade and revealed that he has been replaced by Gianni Pintillo. Sentance has issued a video statement to fans and revealed plans for a solo tour early next year.

Carl said in the clip, "Hey, guys. Merry Christmas to you all. You've probably already heard about my departure from Nazareth. I wanna thank every single one of you for supporting me over nearly 11 years. 11 years - can you believe it? It's crazy. Time flies, but now it's time to move on.

"2026 is gonna rock, guys, for me. It's gonna be wonderful. We start off in Japan, Tokyo, with the Lords Of New Wave Of British Heavy Metal. Back to the roots. Yes. And the 22nd of January, I start my solo tour again. It was a success last year, so come and see us. Check out the dates on my web site, carlsentance.com. It's gonna rock, guys. Come and rock with us.

"2026. Happy New Year. We'll see you then. Yes." Watch the full video here and see the dates below:

CARL SENTANCE TOUR 2026

22.01.2026

BOUNTY ROCK CAFE - OLOMOUC, CZ

23.01.2026

BLUESIANA - VELDEN, AT

24.01.2026

BIKERS PARTY - JAKLING 18, ST. ANDRÄ, AT

27.01.2026

PITCHER - DUSSELDORF, GER

30.01.2026

BERGKELLER - REICHENBACH, GER

31.01.2026

SOUNDCHECK ONE - WALDBRONN, GER

05.02.2026

SPIRIT OF 66 - VERVIERS, BEL

07.02.2026

MUSIC FACTORY - CREMONA, IT

08.02.2026

POCOLOCO - PAGANICA, IT

19.02.2026

KILL JOY - ROME, IT

20.02.2026

KINO KLUB - SVATOBORICE, CZ

21.02.2026

REIGEN LIVE - WIEN, AT

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