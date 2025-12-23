Petition Launched For Ozzy Osbourne Day

An online petition has been launched to officially make July 22nd Ozzy Day, which will pay tribute to legendary metal vocalist Ozzy Osbourne on the anniversary of his death.

Here is the plea from the change.org petition: Ozzy Osbourne's indelible mark on the world of music is unquestionable. Known as the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy has not only defined the genre of heavy metal, but has also influenced generations of musicians and fans around the globe. As someone deeply touched by his powerful voice and immersive lyrics, I believe that establishing a day to celebrate his contributions would be a fitting tribute to his legacy.

Born on December 3, 1948, in Birmingham, England, Ozzy Osbourne first rose to prominence as the lead vocalist of the pioneering heavy metal band Black Sabbath, a group that laid the foundation for countless future artists in the genre. With chart-topping albums and unforgettable songs, his solo career shone bright as well, yielding hits that continue to resonate with audiences.

Throughout his career, Ozzy Osbourne has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, earning him a stardom that few artists achieve. His unique voice and stage presence inspired legions of fans and musicians alike. Beyond the music, Ozzy's journey from personal struggles to triumph is a source of inspiration for many.

July 22nd could become more than just a date on the calendar; it could stand as Ozzy Osbourne Day, celebrating artistic freedom, resilience, and the transformative power of music. To make this day a reality, communities could host events, performances, and charity fundraisers that embody Ozzy's spirit and his commitment to music and philanthropy.

Join us in honoring the living legend that is Ozzy Osbourne. Stand with us in celebrating his influence and saying thank you for the decades of unforgettable music. Let us unite in our call to recognize July 22nd as a day dedicated to the greatest heavy metal vocalist of all time. Sign this petition, and let us make this day happen for Ozzy fans everywhere.

Related Stories

Myth Math Celebrates Ozzy Osbourne On 'Lift'

Ozzy Osbourne Full Death Metal Tribute Lineup Revealed

Zakk Wylde Reflects On His Connection To Ozzy Osbourne And His Family

Ozzy Osbourne Honored In Congress

News > Ozzy Osbourne