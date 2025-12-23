Queen To Release Lost 1974 Christmas Song

Queen have premiered a previously unheard Christmas song from 1974 entitled "For Sale (Polar Bear)" that they will be including in their planned 2026 reissue of their "Queen II" album, according to Brian May.
The song was premiered on Monday on UK radio outlet Planet Rock and is set to be officially released as part of the "Queen II" reissue that will arrive next year, reports NME.
Guitarist Brian May had this to say about the track, "People might possibly have heard a bootleg version of 'Not for Sale (Polar Bear)' by Smile, it's a song that goes back a very long way, but to my knowledge no one has ever heard this version.
"It's a work in progress and will appear on the forthcoming rebuild of the Queen II album - coming next year - but I'm sneaking this into my Planet Rock special because I'm fascinated to know what people think about it. I hope people have a wonderful Christmas and a great New Year!"
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