Refused's Final Concert Streaming Online

Refused played their performance on Sunday (December 21st) at Vaven in their hometown of Umea, Sweden and a replay of the 21-song show has been is available online.
Frontman Dennis Lyxzen had this to say following the show, "The weekend is over and it's been overwhelming to say the least. I need a couple of days to process everything and I will post more on the matter.
"But for now: thanks to everyone that came to the shows, or watch the live stream or just made all of this possible. I love you all. Refused is dead. Long live Refused." Check out the VOD replay of the final show here
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