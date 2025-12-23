Refused's Final Concert Streaming Online

Refused played their performance on Sunday (December 21st) at Vaven in their hometown of Umea, Sweden and a replay of the 21-song show has been is available online.

Frontman Dennis Lyxzen had this to say following the show, "The weekend is over and it's been overwhelming to say the least. I need a couple of days to process everything and I will post more on the matter.

"But for now: thanks to everyone that came to the shows, or watch the live stream or just made all of this possible. I love you all. Refused is dead. Long live Refused." Check out the VOD replay of the final show here

Related Stories

Refused Add New Stop To Farewell Tour

Randy Rhoads' Favorite Guitarist Refused To Replace Him In Ozzy's Band (2024 In Review)

Refused Release Limited Edition 'The Shape Of Punk To Come' 25th Anniversary Reissue

Refused Announce North American Farewell Tour

News > Refused