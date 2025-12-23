Sick Of It All's Lou Koller Hits 'Stalemate' In Cancer Fight

Sick Of It All vocalist Lou Koller shared with fans that his battle with esophageal cancer is at a "stalemate", and that he plans to continue his current course of treatment.

He shared, "Hey, everybody. What's up? It's Lou. It's been a while. To give you an update, there's not really much to tell. The treatments are going okay. They're not really doing much. I'm kind of at a stalemate, where the tumors aren't growing, and they're not spreading, but they're not shrinking either. So the plan is to keep going with the treatments and see what happens. And after that, we'll make a new plan.

"I wanna take this opportunity to thank my brother Matt and my sister-in-law Connie for taking such good care of me, letting me live in their house and helping me through this. I wanna thank all of you for all the positive messages, the prayers and all of the well wishes. Thank you very much. Keep 'em coming, keep 'em coming. And I hope y'all have a great Christmas and a happy New Year. I hope next year's better year for all of us. Take care of each other, all right? See you around."

Koller was original diagnosed in June of 2024, and revealed in May of this year that he was "cancer free", but in September he shared the bad news that the cancer had returns.

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