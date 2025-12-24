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Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Dead At 82 (2025 In Review)

12-24-2025
Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Dead At 82 (2025 In Review)

Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Dead At 82 was a top 25 story of June 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Brian Wilson, who's innovative music creativity inspired a generation of musicians and propelled the Beach Boys to legendary status, has died, according to his family. He was 82.

His official Facebook page shared the sad news with fans with this message from his children, "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away.

"We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy"

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