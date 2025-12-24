Duff McKagan Shares Video Of Full Lighthouse: Live From London Concert

Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver legend Duff McKagan shared a Christmas Eve treat with fans by streaming video of his full Lighthouse: Live From London concert on YouTube.

Duff released the live album on Halloween which was recorded live at his sold-out performance at Islington Assembly Hall in London on October 5, 2024, during his Lighthouse Tour '24.

earMUSIC released the live package in various formats including CD Digipak, CD + Blu-ray Digipak, 2LP Gatefold (180g), and a limited signed 2LP Gatefold edition. Watch the full concert below:

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