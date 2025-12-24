.

Duff McKagan Shares Video Of Full Lighthouse: Live From London Concert

12-24-2025
Duff McKagan Shares Video Of Full Lighthouse: Live From London Concert

Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver legend Duff McKagan shared a Christmas Eve treat with fans by streaming video of his full Lighthouse: Live From London concert on YouTube.

Duff released the live album on Halloween which was recorded live at his sold-out performance at Islington Assembly Hall in London on October 5, 2024, during his Lighthouse Tour '24.

earMUSIC released the live package in various formats including CD Digipak, CD + Blu-ray Digipak, 2LP Gatefold (180g), and a limited signed 2LP Gatefold edition. Watch the full concert below:

Related Stories
Duff McKagan Shares Video Of Full Lighthouse: Live From London Concert

Duff McKagan Releases Lighthouse: Live From London

Duff McKagan Shares 'Holy Water/I Wanna Be Your Dog' Medley

Duff McKagan Shares 'Fallen Ones' Video

Duff McKagan Plans Halloween Treat For Fans With New Live Album

News > Duff McKagan

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day in Reports

Day in Rock

Day in Country

Day in Pop

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66

Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons

Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)

Yes - Aurora

Judy Whitmore - This is Home

Latest News

Vans Warped Tour To Be Livestreamed

The Rolling Stones Going Immersive With Roblox

Against the Current Get Romantic With 'Always You & I'

Say Anything's Max Bemis Announces Storyteller Shows

Watch VRSTY's 'Grief Machine' Video

Bayside Announce Fall Tour

Immersive Grateful Dead Exhibition And Free Grahame Lesh Concert Coming To San Francisco

Watch Mental Cruelty's 'The Serpent Of Midgard' Video

One Tribe Nation Featuring Corey Glover To Make Los Angeles Live Debut

Colin Hay Talks Men at Work's Rise, the 'Down Under' Lawsuit & Starting Over

Hear Mayday Parade's 'Lying To Myself'

KNOSIS Unleash 'Kushizashi' Video