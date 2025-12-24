KISS Stars React To Receiving Kennedy Center Honor

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts have shared video of KISS members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Peter Criss' reaction to being recognized at the 48th Kennedy Center Honors.

This year's event also honored country music star George Strait, Tony-award winning stage and screen star Michael Crawford, disco icon Gloria Gaynor, film legend Sylvester Stallone.

"For nearly half a century, this tradition has celebrated those whose voices and visions tell our nation's story and share it with the world. This year's Honorees have left an indelible mark on our history, reminding us that the arts are for everyone." - Ambassador Richard Grenell, Kennedy Center President

The surving founding members of KISS are featured in the new video that The Kennedy Center shared on their official YouTube. Watch the video below or read the transcript:

Paul Stanley: "It's really surreal because it's the embodiment of the American dream."

Gene Simmons: "We were awed by the singers, some of the best singers we've ever seen. America gave the world rock and roll, and this celebration at the Kennedy Center is all about that. The greatest honor in the world for us right here in America is that the president allow us to celebrate this thing that America invented."

Peter Criss: "Ace Frehley, as you know, passed away not long ago. He was a major part of this band. And so tonight I got to sit next to his chair, and I broke down quite a few times."

Paul Stanley: "Most of us came from nothing. My mother came from Germany, fled the Holocaust. You see the American flag, you see the Statue Of Liberty, and you realize all things are possible."

Gene Simmons: "Keep wearing the makeup. Keep the leather outfits. Keep doing what you're doing, because when we first started, nobody liked us, but you make your own destiny."

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