Pink Floyd Share New Official Video For Classic Hit

Pink Floyd are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their classic 1975 album "Wish You Were Here" by sharing an official music video for the album's title track.

The "Wish You Were Here" music video was directed by Justin Daashuur Hopkins and features psychedelic imagery as well as footage of the legendry band in the studio, performing live and on the London Underground.

The visual arrives as the deluxe 50th anniversary edition of the "Wish You Were Here" album claimed the No 1 spot of the UK album charts, according to the Official Charts Company.

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