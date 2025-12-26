Don Dokken On Possibility Of Recording With George Lynch Again

Don Dokken joins Ralph Sutton and Aaron Berg on a new episode of The SDR Show. They discuss Don Dokken performing at the first Rocklahoma, growing up in an orphanage till 6 years old, starting as a drummer and guitarist and coming from a musical family, working as a sous chef for his uncle before getting into music, getting sent to Juvenile Hall for stealing quarters, then being sent to live with dad in LA, how Dokken came together, writing Dream Warriors - title was given to him before writing the song, Don Dokken being having a paralyzed arm and an ankle broken in 4 places, the possibility of one more album with George Lynch before retiring, Don Dokken's first concert, first drug and first sexual experience.
On the possibility of recording with George Lynch: George has been coming on our shows as a special guest. We're too old to bicker and fight. We're both gray-haired now. We talked about it, but the problem is I can't play guitar anymore, and George doesn't write like me. If you listen to the last Lynch Mob albums, they have nothing to do with Dokken. If you listen to Jeff Pilson's solo albums, nothing to do with Dokken. I might be up for an EP, but it has to sound like Dokken. George is my neighbor now, which is weird. He even picked me up from the airport the other day.
On getting Mickey Dee into the Scorpions: I begged, but they didn't want Mickey. All they thought of was Motorhead. I said, guys, this guy can play ABBA, he can play anything.
On recording with the Scorpions: Unfortunately, I told (producer) Dieter Dierks how high I could sing. Listen to Blackout, if you hear the high high notes, that's me.
On songwriting credits: They're (the original Dokken band) are all credited on it because we made a deal - looking back on it, I made a deal with the devil.
On current health: I lived a dangerous life. Never broken a bone, and over the last two years, I'm f***ed. They paralyzed my hand; they paralyzed my spine. Stream the full episode below:
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