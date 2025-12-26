Ozzy Osbourne Sweeps The 2025 hennemusic Rock News Awards

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne has swept the 2025 hennemusic Rock News Awards, the daily music news site announced Wednesday. The 16th annual event saw the iconic rocker named as both Rock News Artist Of The Year and Rock News Story Of The Year as he continued to make headlines throughout 2025.

Osbourne was the most read-about artist in each category, whose winners are chosen by music fans: total page views determine the Rock News Story Of The Year, while the Rock News Artist Of The Year is based on the combined page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.

The Top 10 in both categories were counted down over the past two weeks, in the tradition of the weekly hennemusic Hot 10. "Ozzy's will and determination to return to the concert stage - despite dealing with an extensive number of health issues in recent years - was beyond impressive," says Publisher Bruce Henne, "while simultaneously providing closure for both the artist and the fans."

A daily rock news service dedicated to providing music fans with an accurate, timely and reliable source for music news, hennemusic serves as a trusted source for rock fans who need updated information on their favorite artists and events.

An affiliate of the antiMusic network, hennemusic will celebrate its 16th anniversary on February 1, 2026.

Get more details and view the 2025 hennemusic Rock News Awards countdown at hennemusic.com.

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