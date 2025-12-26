.

The Cure's Perry Archangelo Has Died

12-26-2025
The Cure's Perry Archangelo Has Died

The Cure shared the very sad news that longtime guitarist Perry Archangelo "passed away after a short illness at home over Christmas." The band broke the news via the following message on their official website:

"It is with enormous sadness that we confirm the death of our great friend and bandmate Perry Bamonte who passed away after a short illness at home over Christmas.

"Quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative, 'Teddy' was a warm hearted and vital part of The Cure story. 'looking after the band' from 1984 through 1989, he became a full time member of the cure in 1990, playing guitar, six string bass and keyboard on The Wish, Wild Mood Wings, Bloodflowers, Acoustic Hits and The Cure albums, as well as performing more than 400 shows over 14 years.

"He rejoined The Cure in 2022, playing another 90 shows, some of the best in the band's history, culminating with The Show Of A Lost World Concert in London 1st November 2024.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with all his family. He will be very greatly missed."

Related Stories
The Cure Win Two Alternative Rock Grammys

The Cure's Perry Archangelo Has Died

The Dandy Warhols Cover The Cure, Dylan, Gang of Four And More on New Album

The Cure Share 'Alone' Video From The Show Of A Lost World Film

The Cure : The Show Of A Lost World Concert Film Screening Tickets Now Available

News > The Cure

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day in Reports

Day in Rock

Day in Country

Day in Pop

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66

Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons

Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)

Yes - Aurora

Judy Whitmore - This is Home

Latest News

Watch Movements' 'Separate' Video

Miss May I Deliver 'Sanctuary' Video And Announced 'No Place For Me' Album

The Temper Trap Share 'Runaways' Video As 'Sungazer' Album Arrives

Visions Of Atlantis And Saltatio Mortis Team For 'Reckless Sailor (Black Flag Rises)'

Adrian Vandenberg Reflects On Whitesnake's 'Here I Go Again' And More On Ozzy's Boneyard

Black Sabbath Legend Bill Ward Explains Wheelchair

Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' In Budapest

Dave Mustaine Shares Making Of Megadeth Track 'Made To Kill'

My Chemical Romance Streaming Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (Deluxe Edition)

Watch Lorna Shore's 'War Machine' Video

Jack White Releases 'Frozen Charlotte' Album

Hear Alabama Shakes' New Song 'I Feel Hope Coming'