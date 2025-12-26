The Cure's Perry Archangelo Has Died

The Cure shared the very sad news that longtime guitarist Perry Archangelo "passed away after a short illness at home over Christmas." The band broke the news via the following message on their official website:

"It is with enormous sadness that we confirm the death of our great friend and bandmate Perry Bamonte who passed away after a short illness at home over Christmas.

"Quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative, 'Teddy' was a warm hearted and vital part of The Cure story. 'looking after the band' from 1984 through 1989, he became a full time member of the cure in 1990, playing guitar, six string bass and keyboard on The Wish, Wild Mood Wings, Bloodflowers, Acoustic Hits and The Cure albums, as well as performing more than 400 shows over 14 years.

"He rejoined The Cure in 2022, playing another 90 shows, some of the best in the band's history, culminating with The Show Of A Lost World Concert in London 1st November 2024.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with all his family. He will be very greatly missed."

Related Stories

The Cure's Perry Archangelo Has Died

The Dandy Warhols Cover The Cure, Dylan, Gang of Four And More on New Album

The Cure Share 'Alone' Video From The Show Of A Lost World Film

The Cure : The Show Of A Lost World Concert Film Screening Tickets Now Available

News > The Cure