Foo Fighters Marked 30th Anniversary With New Track 'Today's Song' (2025 In Review)

Foo Fighters Marked 30th Anniversary With New Track 'Today's Song' was a top 25 story of July 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: (NLM) Foo Fighters mark the 30th anniversary of the band's classic 1995 debut with the opening salvo of its next chapter: "Today's Song," the first taste of new Foo Fighters music since 2023's universally acclaimed But Here We Are, is now available across digital platforms.

An indelible anthem in the time-honored Foo Fighters tradition, "Today's Song" bristles with unbridled optimism from its subtle melodic intro through the peaks of its soaring crescendos. With lyrical themes of personal evolution and perseverance in the face of life's uncertainty and the passage of time, "Today's Song" is nothing short of a three-minute-fifteen-second epic.

In a note to fans that posted today, Dave Grohl wrote, "Over the years, we've had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak. Moments of beautiful victory, and moments of painful defeat. We have mended broken bones and broken hearts. But we have followed this road together, with each other, for each other, no matter what. Because in life, you just can't go it alone.

It should go without saying that without the boundless energy of William Goldsmith, the seasoned wisdom of Franz Stahl, and the thunderous wizardry of Josh Freese, this story would be incomplete, so we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the time, music, and memories that we shared with each of them over the years. Thank you, gentlemen.

And... Taylor. Your name is spoken every day, sometimes with tears, sometimes with a smile, but you are still in everything we do, everywhere we go, forever. The enormity of your beautiful soul is only rivaled by the infinite longing we feel in your absence. We all miss you beyond words. Foo Fighters will forever include Taylor Hawkins in every note that we play, until we do finally reach our destination."

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