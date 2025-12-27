Metallica Gave $100,000 To Texas Flood Relief (2025 In Review)

Metallica Gave $100,000 To Texas Flood Relief was a top 25 story of July 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Metal icons Metallica have announced that their charity, the All Within My Hands Foundation, is granting $100,000 to two organizations providing emergency relief following the tragic and deadly floods in Texas last week.
The band shared, "In response to the devastating floods in Texas Hill Country, #AWMH is granting $100,000 in support through longtime partners providing emergency relief: Direct Relief and World Central Kitchen.
"Last week's intense rainfall caused catastrophic flash flooding, ravaging communities and leaving residents stranded. The Guadalupe River surged to its second-highest level on record, and in the days since the disaster, local officials have confirmed 120 deaths, plus at least 150 people missing in Kerr County alone.
"#DirectRelief and #WCK are working with local emergency response officials to efficiently provide critical medical resources and nourishing meals to the community's most affected members.
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