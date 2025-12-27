My Chemical Romance Hit New Milestones With 'The Black Parade' (2025 In Review)

My Chemical Romance Hit New Milestones With 'The Black Parade' was a top 25 story of July 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: (2b) Following the launch of their landmark "Long Live" The Black Parade Tour, My Chemical Romance's groundbreaking, 4X-Platinum 2006 album The Black Parade has earned ten new certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The album's lead single "Welcome to the Black Parade" is now certified 7X-Platinum, "Teenagers" is now 6X-Platinum, "Famous Last Words" is 2X-Platinum, and "I Don't Love You" and "Mama" ascend to Platinum status. Additionally, album tracks "House of Wolves," "The End.," "The Sharpest Lives," "This Is How I Disappear," and "Disenchanted" are now certified Gold.

My Chemical Romance kicked off their "Long Live" The Black Parade Tour with a sold out show at Seattle, WA's T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Times praised, "My Chemical Romance's devilishly over-the-top 'Long Live' The Black Parade Tour opened with a magnificent bang, cementing its place as the blockbuster rock tour of the summer."

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