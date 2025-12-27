Saxon's Biff Byford Underwent Emergency Procedure (2025 In Review)

Saxon's Biff Byford Underwent Emergency Procedure was a top 25 story of July 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Saxon have announced that frontman Biff Byford needs to undergo an undisclosed emergency producer and that has forced the band to cancel ten summer concerts and festival appearances.

The band shared these details: The recovery period for the operation will sadly mean the immediate cancellation/postponement of 10 shows across a six-week period. As a result, the band will regretfully now not be performing at the below scheduled shows including their much anticipated upcoming performances at Wacken Open Air, Pol'And' Rock, Summer Breeze, Ekenäs , Area 53 and Oland Rock Festivals.

A spokesperson for Saxon's management company said: "Saxon were so looking forward to performing at all the below Summer festivals and events, but the health and wellbeing of the band obviously has to come first. It goes without saying that all in Saxon are gutted that they will be unable to perform but look forward to hopefully being back on stage in time to play both Trutnoff Open Air Festival in Czech Republic on August 23rd and Neuborn Open Air on August 29th. The band are also very much looking forward to their upcoming tours of both Spain, France and the UK later this year too."

Related Stories

Saxon's Biff Byford Undergoing Emergency Procedure

Saxon Share 'Witches Of Salem' Lyric Video

SiX By SiX Share 'The Mission' Video

Saxon Unleash 'There's Something In Roswell' Video

News > Saxon