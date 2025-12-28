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Oasis Rocked 81,000 Fans At London's Wembley Stadium (2025 In Review)

By Editorial Staff | Published: Dec 28, 2025 2:05 PM EST
Oasis Rocked 81,000 Fans At London's Wembley Stadium (2025 In Review)

Oasis Rocked 81,000 Fans At London's Wembley Stadium was a top 25 story of July 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: (PP) Oasis made an epic return to London with the first of seven Wembley Stadium shows.

Playing to a sold out 81,000 capacity crowd, the rapturously received show marked the band's first performance in the capital city since July 2009. They will play to more than 630,000 people at Wembley Stadium over the course of seven shows as part of their Oasis Live '25 tour.

At 8:15pm, the Gallagher Brothers entered the stage arms aloft, hand-in-hand. Noel bowed to Liam, before Liam bowed to the Wembley crowd, receiving a euphoric reaction.

Leading the Poznan into "Cigarettes & Alcohol," Liam teased the London crowd with, "Don't be booing Arsenal Fans. Just because you're not top of the league. It isn't our f***ing problem."

Introducing "Half The World Away," Noel said: "This next one's for the Royal Family. The real Royle Family."

During "Live Forever" Oasis reflected a huge portrait of Ozzy Osborne onto the screens surrounding the stage before Liam announced: "We are dedicating this one to Ozzy Osbourne, Rock 'N' Roll Star."

Returning to the stage to kick off an epic four song encore, Noel announced: "This next song is for all the Manchester City supporters in the house. It's called The Masterplan."

Introducing the final song of the show, Liam said: "You've been amazing, man. Mad as f***. This one's called Champagne Supernova. Thank you very much."

Beyond the Live '25 tour, Oasis fever continues to grip the nation as the band dominate the airwaves, streaming platforms and the UK Official Charts with three albums in the Top 5 and 3 singles in the UK Top 30.

Oasis Live '25 has been greeted with a celebratory, united and joyous response from fans and media alike. A newly released live version of "Cigarettes & Alcohol" recorded at the opening night of five victorious homecoming shows at Manchester's Heaton Park was unveiled yesterday.

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