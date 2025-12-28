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Taking Back Sunday Reunited With Fred Mascherino For Summer Tour (2025 In Review)

By Editorial Staff | Published: Dec 28, 2025 11:12 AM EST
Taking Back Sunday Reunited With Fred Mascherino For Summer Tour (2025 In Review)

Taking Back Sunday Reunited With Fred Mascherino For Summer Tour was a top 25 story of July 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Taking Back Sunday announced that they are welcoming back guitarist Fred Mascherino for their upcoming tour with Coheed and Cambria. Mascherino will be filling in for John Nolan, who has shared his intentions to take a short break from touring to spend time with his family.

Mascherino was a full-time member of Taking Back Sunday from 2004-2007, and wrote and recorded with the band on their seminal albums Where You Want to Be and Louder Now. Late last year he made a guest appearance at their 2024 holiday show, marking the group's first time on stage together in over 15 years.

Fred has continued to work on several musical projects including starting the label Heading East Records. Watch the video announcement of Fred's return below:

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