Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton Paid Tribute To His Wife With New Close Enemies Song (2025 In Review)

Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton Paid Tribute To His Wife With New Close Enemies Song was a top 25 story of Aug 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Close Enemies, the new group featuring Aerosmith legend Tom Hamilton, have shared their brand new single "More Than I Could Ever Need". O'Donnell Media Group sent over these details about the track:
"More Than I Could Ever Need" is a deeply personal and haunting rock ballad written by Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton as a tribute to his wife of almost 50 years. The song is a moving ode to commitment, passion, and the kind of love that only gets stronger with time.
Close Enemies have announced upcoming tour dates under the banner "An Evening with Close Enemies - Live in Concert." Fans can expect an intimate experience showcasing the band's undeniable chemistry and a setlist packed with songs from Aerosmith & The Baby's along with their originals.
1/2 @ The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, CA
1/3 @ The Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, CA
1/7 @ Tower Theatre in Fresno, CA
1/9 @ The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park, CA
1/10 @ Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville, CA
1/11 @ The Nile Theater in Bakersfield, CA
1/23 @ Central Park Performing Arts Center in Largo, FL
1/24 @ Culture Room in Ft. Lauderdale, FL
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