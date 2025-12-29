Creed's Scott Stapp Surprised Fans With 'Deadman's Trigger: A Short Film' (2025 In Review)

Creed's Scott Stapp Surprised Fans With 'Deadman's Trigger: A Short Film' was a top 25 story of Aug 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Creed frontman Scott Stapp has surprised released Deadman's Trigger: A Short Film, a 9 minute, 13 second movie where he costars with Anthony Stapp, which was directed by Tyler Dunning Evans.
The film features Stapp's song "Deadman's Trigger," the latest single from his hit solo album "Higher Power" and was filmed over two days at Whitehorse Ranch in Landers, CA.
Evans had this to say about the project, "Adapting Scott's storyline for the screen was easy because he is a narrative songwriter - the arc is already there. As a collaborator, he's clear on his vision and values other creators' expertise.
"With Anthony on-set and Milan working behind the scenes, Scott was hands-on in establishing safety measures and his love for his kids translated to a vulnerable but fierce performance in the final cut."
Here is the synopsis for the short film: "It's a classic Hollywood show-down as a man of faith, haunted by unspeakable nightmares and villains, is forced to take matters into his own hands when what he loves is threatened. In a hail of Hellfire he protects, and is saved in return, by an unlikely hero."
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