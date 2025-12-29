Journey's Neal Schon Experiencing Issues With His Social Media

Legendary Journey guitarist Neal Schon revealed to fans that he has been experiencing a number of concerning issues with his social media accounts recently that has been impacting his ability to communicate with fans.

Schon shared this update via his official Facebook account, "Hello friends, I want to address an ongoing issue that has affected my ability to communicate with fans and conduct normal business online.

"For an extended period of time, my official accounts have experienced repeated security breaches, unexplained access interruptions, content suppression, and reduced visibility-despite complying with platform policies and taking all recommended security precautions.

"This has impacted not only personal communication, but also professional announcements related to my music, touring, and business interests.

"I have reported these incidents through the appropriate channels and will continue to document them until they are properly resolved.

"Transparency matters-to artists, to fans, and to free and fair communication. I appreciate the continued support and patience of those who follow my work.- Neal Schon"

Editor's note: a quick scroll of the desktop version of Neal's Facebook page on Monday (January 29th), showed an issue with playing back videos that he posted to the page. The clips carried the message "sorry, we're having trouble playing this video".

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