Junkyard Frontman David Roach Died Following Cancer Battle (2025 In Review)

Junkyard Frontman David Roach Died Following Cancer Battle was a top 25 story of Aug 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Los Angeles rockers Junkyard shared the very sad news that their frontman David Roach has passed away, following a battle with cancer. They shared the following via social media"
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David Roach. After a courageous battle with cancer, David passed away peacefully last night at home, in the loving arms of his wife.
"He was a gifted artist, performer, songwriter, and singer-but above all, a devoted father, husband, and brother. Our thoughts are with the entire Roach family and everyone who loved him."
Junkyard Frontman David Roach Dies Following Cancer Battle
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