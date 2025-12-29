.

KISS React To Receiving 2025 Kennedy Center Honors (2025 In Review)

By Editorial Staff | Published: Dec 29, 2025 12:36 PM EST
KISS React To Receiving 2025 Kennedy Center Honors (2025 In Review)

KISS React To Receiving 2025 Kennedy Center Honors was a top 25 story of Aug 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: KISS have reacted to the news that they will be among those receiving the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, along with Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, George Strait, and Michael Crawford at a ceremony on December 8th in Washington D.C.

All four original members of the band shared their reaction to the honor with TMZ. Gene Simmons said, "KISS is the embodiment of the American dream. We are deeply honored to receive the Kennedy Center Honor."

Paul Stanley shared, "From our earliest days, KISS has embodied the American ideal that all things are possible and that hard work pays off. The prestige of the Kennedy Center Honors cannot be overstated and I accept this on behalf of the long legacy of KISS and all of the band members who helped create our iconic band."

Ace Frehley had this to say, "A dream come true that I never thought would materialize." And Peter Criss added, "I feel so blessed. This is the greatest honor of our career."

The band's longtime guitarist Bruce Kulick also took to social media with this reaction, "Let's congratulate Paul, Gene, Ace and Peter, for the announcement of being chosen for the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors later this year! WOW! President Trump said KISS will be doing something special. It's exciting to wonder!!"

Related Stories
KISS Destroys Anaheim '76 Coming

KISS Building $200 Million Venue For Avatar Shows

KISS Giving Fan Club Early Access To Rare MTV Unplugged Footage

Elizabeth Nichols Launching Her First Headline Tour

Motorhead Preview Expanded 'Kiss Of Death' Reissue

News > KISS

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day in Reports

Day in Rock

Day in Country

Day in Pop

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66

Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons

Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)

Yes - Aurora

Judy Whitmore - This is Home

Latest News

Watch Movements' 'Separate' Video

Miss May I Deliver 'Sanctuary' Video And Announced 'No Place For Me' Album

The Temper Trap Share 'Runaways' Video As 'Sungazer' Album Arrives

Visions Of Atlantis And Saltatio Mortis Team For 'Reckless Sailor (Black Flag Rises)'

Adrian Vandenberg Reflects On Whitesnake's 'Here I Go Again' And More On Ozzy's Boneyard

Black Sabbath Legend Bill Ward Explains Wheelchair

Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' In Budapest

Dave Mustaine Shares Making Of Megadeth Track 'Made To Kill'

My Chemical Romance Streaming Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (Deluxe Edition)

Watch Lorna Shore's 'War Machine' Video

Jack White Releases 'Frozen Charlotte' Album

Hear Alabama Shakes' New Song 'I Feel Hope Coming'