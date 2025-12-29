Oasis Reunion Tour Sold A Lot More Tickets Than Beyonce

Oasis staged a blockbuster reunion tour this year and the trek proved so popular that they reunited Gallagher brothers managed to sell significantly more tickets than pop-star Beyonce.

Pollstar, the country industry's leading publication, recently revealed their 'Year End Business Analysis' report and Oasis came out on top in the final tally for ticket sales.

The Gallaghers sold 2,228,471 tickets to the 36 stops of the reunion tour, which was 630,000 more tickets than Beyonce sold for her 32 shows (she sold 1,596,165 tickets).

Coldplay, Lady Gaga, Post Malone and The Weeknd also landed spots in the top 10 for 2025. Read the Pollstar report here for more details.

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