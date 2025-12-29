Oasis Reunion Tour Sold A Lot More Tickets Than Beyonce

Oasis staged a blockbuster reunion tour this year and the trek proved so popular that they reunited Gallagher brothers managed to sell significantly more tickets than pop-star Beyonce.
Pollstar, the country industry's leading publication, recently revealed their 'Year End Business Analysis' report and Oasis came out on top in the final tally for ticket sales.
The Gallaghers sold 2,228,471 tickets to the 36 stops of the reunion tour, which was 630,000 more tickets than Beyonce sold for her 32 shows (she sold 1,596,165 tickets).
Coldplay, Lady Gaga, Post Malone and The Weeknd also landed spots in the top 10 for 2025. Read the Pollstar report here for more details.
Oasis Documentary Coming To IMAX And Movie Theaters
Metallica and Oasis Big Winners At 37th Annual Pollstar Awards
Iron Maiden, Billy Idol and Oasis Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2026
Iron Maiden, Billy Idol, Oasis Lead 2026 Rock Hall Nominees
Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66
Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Watch Movements' 'Separate' Video
Miss May I Deliver 'Sanctuary' Video And Announced 'No Place For Me' Album
The Temper Trap Share 'Runaways' Video As 'Sungazer' Album Arrives
Visions Of Atlantis And Saltatio Mortis Team For 'Reckless Sailor (Black Flag Rises)'
Adrian Vandenberg Reflects On Whitesnake's 'Here I Go Again' And More On Ozzy's Boneyard
Black Sabbath Legend Bill Ward Explains Wheelchair
Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' In Budapest
Dave Mustaine Shares Making Of Megadeth Track 'Made To Kill'
My Chemical Romance Streaming Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (Deluxe Edition)
Watch Lorna Shore's 'War Machine' Video
Jack White Releases 'Frozen Charlotte' Album
Hear Alabama Shakes' New Song 'I Feel Hope Coming'