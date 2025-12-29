Stone Temple Pilots Name Meaning Explained By Dean DeLeo (2025 In Review)

Stone Temple Pilots Name Meaning Explained By Dean DeLeo was a top 25 story of Aug 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: (CHQ) Stone Temple Pilots guitarist Dean DeLeo joins Ralph Sutton and Aaron Berg on the latest episode of The SDR Show and they discuss Dean DeLeo's newest project One More Satellite, when Dean DeLeo learned that he could play guitar, Mighty Joe Young becoming Stone Temple Pilots, first meeting Scott Weiland, Billy Corgan accusing them of stealing lyrics, other names that fit with STP, Dean DeLeo's ghostly experience with Matt Pinfield, Dean DeLeo's first concert, first drug and first sexual experience.

One of the highlights of STP Deleo states was when Scott Weiland got out of rehab and they were touring with The Red Hot Chili Peppers: "He was clean and that was the best years we ever had as a band. Scott was really on his game and a pleasure to be around. It was a real nice time for the band."

On the origin of Stone Temple Pilots' name: "We loved the STP sticker and felt that we just had to come up with three words using those initials and people would call us STP....- and Shirley Temple's Poontang didn't work."

With this in mind, Sutton and Berg played a game where they came up with their own three words. With Steven Tyler's Penis and Sexually Transmitted Polyps being in contention, the winning title went to Sweaty Teddy Pendergrass.

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