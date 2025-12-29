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Stryper's Michael Sweet Shares Cancer Fight Update

By Editorial Staff | Published: Dec 29, 2025 5:21 PM EST
Stryper's Michael Sweet Shares Cancer Fight Update

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet revealed in a social media post this past week that it appears that he will not need to undergo surgery at this time in his fight against papillary thyroid cancer.

He wrote, "I met with my doctor/team and apparently I'm a prime candidate for 'active surveillance.' What that means is they're going to do an ultrasound in 6 months to see if there has been any change to the nodule in my right thyroid.

"It is malignant, but the good news is it's self contained and surrounded by healthy tissue. It's also small enough that they feel it makes more sense to 'keep an eye on it' instead of rushing surgery at this point in time.

"They feel that surgery itself is more risky than the nodule itself. At least for now. So, I'll have an ulstrsound in June and we'll go from there. My hopes and prayers are to see it disappear. Maybe through diet, hope and prayers, it will.

"Thank you all for taking the time to think of me and to prayer for me. It's comforting to know that there are so many friends out there and I love you all."

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