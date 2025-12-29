Trans-Siberian Orchestra Rocking Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne

Video has surfaced online of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra rocking a special tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at stops on their The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve - The Best Of TSO And More tour.
Fans were treated to a special mash-up of the Black Sabbath classic "Changes" and Savatage's "Sleep" in the video footage from a number of stops on the tour including Green Bay and Council Bluffs. Watch the clips here
Aside from paying to Ozzy, who passed away this summer, the mash-up also honored Trans-Siberian Orchestra producer, composer and lyricist Paul O'Neill, who we lost in 2017.
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