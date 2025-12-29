Van Halen's 'Live At Wembley 1995' Getting Physical Release

Van Halen's "Live At Wembley 1995" album is set to be released as a stand-alone CD by Warner Brothers Japan on January 9th and will also be released on black vinyl in the U.S. on the same date (according to a Target presale listing).
The eight-track album was captured during the band's June 24, 1995 performance at London's Wembley Stadium on their Balance Tour and features rare live performances of "Feelin'" and "The Seventh Seal."
The concert was broadcast of the BBC back in 1995 and the album was offered as a special Translucent Orange Crush Vinyl for Record Store Day 2025 and was included in the expanded edition of the band's 1995 album "Balance".
Target has a U.S. presale for the black vinyl edition here.
Track List:
Disc: 1
1. The Seventh Seal (Live at Wembley Stadium, London, England, June 24, 1995)
2. Feelin' (Live at Wembley Stadium, London, England, June 24, 1995)
3. Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love (Live at Wembley Stadium, London, England, June 24, 1995)
4. Guitar Solo (Live at Wembley Stadium, London, England, June 24, 1995)
Disc: 2
1. You Really Got Me (Live at Wembley Stadium, London, England, June 24, 1995)
2. When It's Love (Live at Wembley Stadium, London, England, June 24, 1995)
3. Jump (Live at Wembley Stadium, London, England, June 24, 1995)
4. Right Now (Live at Wembley Stadium, London, England, June 24, 1995)
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