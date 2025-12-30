Alabama Performed With Mark Herndon For First Time In Two Decades (2025 In Review)

Alabama Performed With Mark Herndon For First Time In Two Decades was a top 25 story of Aug 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: (AP) History was made at the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, Alabama on August 23 when iconic country band Alabama surprised the SOLD OUT crowd with a very special guest appearance. Before the last song, lead singer Randy Owen welcomed Mark Herndon, the band's original drummer, to the stage.
Herndon was invited by the band to perform on "Mountain Music," complete with his trademark drum solo, marking his first appearance with Alabama in over two decades.
"It just fell together," Alabama's Teddy Gentry explains. "The good Lord blesses us sometimes to do things that we can't do. All we can do is kind of be in the wings and kind of hope for things. Like I said, we make plans, and he laughs. But there's nothing he can't do."
"I felt like a little kid all day," says Herndon. "It was so cathartic for everybody. I think it was on God's time, I really do. It was magic all over again."
In the late 1970s, Herndon joined Alabama's Owen, Gentry and the late Jeff Cook as the band's full-time drummer. He performed with ALABAMA for nearly 30 years before departing after the band's Farewell Tour in 2004.
Alabama continues to bring its legendary sound to fans across the nation. Owen and Gentry are currently performing nationally on their Live In Concert 25 Tour with 14 more live concert dates scheduled before the year's end.
Alabama Shakes Announce 2026 Spring Tour
2026 Auburn Rodeo Lineup Announced
Patrick Davis Taps The Blind Boys of Alabama, Kim Richey, Channing Wilson And More
Jamey Johnson and Riley Green Team Up For 'Smoke'
Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66
Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Watch Movements' 'Separate' Video
Miss May I Deliver 'Sanctuary' Video And Announced 'No Place For Me' Album
The Temper Trap Share 'Runaways' Video As 'Sungazer' Album Arrives
Visions Of Atlantis And Saltatio Mortis Team For 'Reckless Sailor (Black Flag Rises)'
Adrian Vandenberg Reflects On Whitesnake's 'Here I Go Again' And More On Ozzy's Boneyard
Black Sabbath Legend Bill Ward Explains Wheelchair
Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' In Budapest
Dave Mustaine Shares Making Of Megadeth Track 'Made To Kill'
My Chemical Romance Streaming Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (Deluxe Edition)
Watch Lorna Shore's 'War Machine' Video
Jack White Releases 'Frozen Charlotte' Album
Hear Alabama Shakes' New Song 'I Feel Hope Coming'