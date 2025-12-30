Bon Jovi Recruited Jelly Roll, Springsteen, Joe Elliott For Expanded 'Forever' (2025 In Review)

Bon Jovi Recruited Jelly Roll, Springsteen, Joe Elliott For Expanded 'Forever' was a top 25 story of Aug 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: (fcc) Bon Jovi 14-track collaboration album FOREVER (LEGENDARY EDITION) was released October 24 via Island Records and featured a number of notable collaborations.

"This album is more than just a collection of collaborations, it is an album borne out of necessity. My vocal cord surgery and subsequent rehab was a well-documented journey that played out while releasing Forever in June 2024. I was singing well enough in the studio for the recording, but the vocal demands and rigors of touring were still out of reach for me. Without the ability to tour or promote an album we were all very proud of, I decided to call on some friends to help me in my time of need. All are great singers, artists, and also just great people. The result is an album with a new viewpoint and new spirit -- a collaboration album that proves we all get by in this world with a little help from our friends. I feel tremendous joy and gratitude releasing this album and I think it shows in the music. I can say with certainty that there is always something bigger than ME, and that's WE," said Jon Bon Jovi.

This epic collaboration album includes reimagined takes on the band's latest hits from FOREVER with some of the biggest names in music, see below for TRACKLISTING and collaborations.

BON JOVI: FOREVER (LEGENDARY EDITION) - track listing

1. Red, White, and Jersey

2. Legendary (with James Bay)

3. We Made It Look Easy (with Robbie Williams)

4. Living Proof (with Jelly Roll)

5. Waves (with Jason Isbell)

6. Seeds (with Ryan Tedder)

7. Kiss The Bride (with Billy Falcon)

8. The People's House (with The War & Treaty)

9. Walls Of Jericho (with Joe Elliott)

10. I Wrote You A Song (with Lainey Wilson)

11. Living In Paradise (with Avril Lavigne)

12. My First Guitar (with Marcus King)

13. Hollow Man (with Bruce Springsteen)

14. We Made It Look Easy / Hicimos Que Pareciera Fácil (with Carin Leon)

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