Mastodon React To Brent Hinds' Death (2025 In Review)

Mastodon React To Brent Hinds' Death was a top 25 story of Aug 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Mastodon issued a statement reacting to the tragic news that founding guitarist Brent Hinds was killed in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday (August 21st) in Atlanta.

The band shared, "We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief... last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident. We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we've shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many.

" Our hearts are with Brent's family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone's privacy during this difficult time. RIP Brent."

Related Stories

Mastodon Releases New Single 'Your Ghost Again'

King Ultramega Team With Mastodon's Brann Dailor For Chris Cornell Tribute

Mastodon React To Brent Hinds' Death (2025 In Review)

Mastodon Tribute Brent Hinds At First Show Since His Death

News > Mastodon