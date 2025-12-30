Metallica Got 'Ride The Lightning' Themed INDYCAR (2025 In Review)

Metallica Got 'Ride The Lightning' Themed INDYCAR was a top 25 story of Aug 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: (SiriusXM) Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) and SiriusXM are turning up the volume for the 2025 INDYCAR season finale with a thunderous new collaboration. Felix Rosenqvist will drive the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda featuring a bold "Maximum Metallica" livery - a celebration of the band's new year-round SiriusXM channel.

The special design - inspired by Metallica's legendary 1984 album, "Ride the Lightning" - will debut for this weekend's Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway.

The new channel dedicated to and curated by the iconic band, Maximum Metallica (Channel 42), launched on SiriusXM August 29. As part of the channel's launch celebration, Metallica performed an exclusive live concert at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY.

The Metallica-inspired livery marks the fifth creative collaboration between MSR and SiriusXM this season - and it promises to close out the year on a high note.

"We've had some really successful collaborations with SiriusXM this season, and they've truly resonated with the fans," said MSR co-owner Mike Shank. "It's been incredible to see the excitement around each new livery and musical tribute. Wrapping up the year with Metallica feels like the perfect encore."

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