All-Star Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Brought Rock Back To MTV VMAs (2025 In Review)

All-Star Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Brought Rock Back To MTV VMAs was a top 25 story of September 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: The biggest highlight of the 2025 MTV VMAs was an electrifying all-star tribute to music legend Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away earlier this year following his triumphant home-town farewell concert.

The network has shared video of the tribute with video views on YouTube just under 450,000 just 11 hours after the video was posted. The special jam kicked off with YUNGBLLUD on vocalist and Extreme's Nunu Bettencourt on lead guitar for a powerful rendition of "Crazy Train".

Next up, the duo led a performance of the Black Sabbath classic "Changes", before Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry took the stage to rock "Mama, I'm Coming Home", with YUNGBLLUD returning to the stage to duet with Tyler for the stirring finale. Watch it below:

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