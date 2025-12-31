Megadeth's New Album Might Not Be Their Last Release

Thrash metal legends Megadeth are gearing up to release their new self-titled album on January 23rd, a record that they say will be their last studio release, but band leader Dave Mustaine has hinted that the group's farewell tour may produce a live album.
Given the recent history of bands that launch farewell tours, only to change their minds later, Dave was asked about the trend by Metal Hammer and if it is possible Megadeth will follow suit and be resurrected after their farewell tour and that was when he mentioned the possible live album.
"I don't think so. You see the scuttlebutt that is associated with bands like that. You know they never follow through with it and stick to their word." He added, "Look, it all depends on how the statements are crafted. So, we're doing no more studio albums. Does that mean there might be a live album at the end of all of this? Yeah, it certainly looks that way.
"There's so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional. Most of them don't get to go out on their own terms on top, and that's where I'm at in my life right now."
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