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Shinedown Rocked The Grand Ole Opry For Institution's 100th Anniversary (2025 In Review)

By Editorial Staff | Published: Dec 31, 2025 10:15 AM EST
Shinedown Rocked The Grand Ole Opry For Institution's 100th Anniversary (2025 In Review)

Shinedown Rocked The Grand Ole Opry For Institution's 100th Anniversary was a top 25 story of September 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Shinedown have announced that they will be helping the Grand Ole Opry celebrate their 100th anniversary by taking the stage of the famed country music forum on October 10th.

The band shared, "The four of us are beyond excited to step onto one of the most iconic stages in the world, for the first time. Even dreaming of standing on that stage felt out of reach when we were younger and would watch performances at the Opry.

"And now... here we are. Being part of their 100th year celebration is surreal and we could not be more grateful!!! We'll see you on October 10th in Nashville, TN at The Grand Ole Opry."

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