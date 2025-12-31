The Pretty Reckless Take 'Where Are You Christmas?' To No. 1

The Pretty Reckless have a lot to be jolly about after their rendition of "Where Are You Christmas?" claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart.
The song logged streams of 2.7 million in the U.S. for the period of December 19th through 25th, reports Billboard. The track also had 326,000 radio audience impressions for the week.
"Where Are You Christmas?", penned by Mariah Carey, James Horner and Will Jennings for the film How the Grinch Stole Christmas, is not new to The Pretty Reckless' frontwoman Taylor Momsen sang the song in the film as Cindy Lou Who in her previous career as a child actress.
The new version features Taylor's original vocal featured before the band kicks in for the updated rendition. "Where Are You Christmas?" also marked The Pretty Reckless' first No. 1 on Hot Hard Rock Songs, a tally that began in 2020.
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