Kenny Chesney Adds More Dates To Sphere Las Vegas Residency

Country music superstar Kenny Chesney has added six new shows in July to his residency at the Sphere Las Vegas. EBM sent over these details: When Kenny Chesney decides to do something - whether it's Heart Life Music, his No. 1 New York Times best-seller, which he called "a love letter to the journey," or taking No Shoes Nation into a whole new dimension with his groundbreaking Sphere residency - he truly commits to the process, the music, the experience, and especially the fans. Having realized all the opportunities Sphere's production capabilities offer to deepen how people experience these songs that have defined their lives, he doubled down on playing Sphere in 2026.

"Beyond how different it was, there was all the fun," offers the 2025 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee. "Seeing all the faces, plus all the crazy things we could do with the sound and visuals, I knew well before we finished, we were coming back and taking all of it even further. With all the work that's going into changing up over half the show, adding more songs we might not be able to play in stadiums, pulling some surprises, five shows weren't going to be enough...

"When we were able to make the 4th of July weekend a flyaway, come stay, see Guitars, Tiki Bars and let's share a whole lotta love, I was very much, 'Let's do it.' So, we did. Like we flashed on the screen at our final show when it said, 'See you next summer' - we're setting up for summer vacation, only the sand isn't a beach, and you don't have to drive anywhere!"

For the only country artist on Pollstar's Top 10 Touring Acts of the 21st Century - landing between Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band and Metallica - creating the ultimate concert experience requires a lot of commitment. Taking Sphere even further means the five previously announced June shows and these six dates will be Chesney's only headlining concerts this summer.

Calling last year's residency "a sonic and visual rollercoaster," USA Today headlined their review "Kenny Chesney delivers a vibrant, visually arresting feast." While it's a high bar to cross, it's everything the songwriter/superstar from East Tennessee lives for. Not only is he thinking about how to make it even more, Chesney's looking to enrich the feeling of community for the millions of people who've lived, loved and built their best times inside his songs.

"This isn't something you can do every year," explains Billboard's No. 1 Country Artist of the 21st Century. "But to be able to put two years together, to take what you know and double down on something so unique? It's an opportunity for us, No Shoes Nation and even people who just love Sphere shows to experience the joy in a completely different way."

Beyond Chesney's high energy shows, this year's Sphere concerts will include several different ways to experience Kenny culture. Like last year, the free-to-all Guitars, Tiki Bars and a Whole Lotta Love experience will return - in a whole new location - to bring people inside the journey. Beyond that, there are several different packages and opportunities to enjoy; many affording additional time to hang out with fellow citizens of No Shoes Nation beyond the actual concert.

Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, is the official VIP Concert & Hotel Experience Package partner for Chesney's shows at Sphere. All Concert & Hotel Experience Packages include a choice of 'The Sandbar' (floor GA) or premium reserved seating at Sphere, a collectible laminate and lanyard, access to 'Guitars, Tiki Bars and a Whole Lotta Love - the Kenny Chesney Fan Experience' pop-up - and a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas - the only resort connected to Sphere. 'Live Like We Do' package holders will enjoy additional VIP perks, including priority entry to Sphere, access to exclusive VIP space 'The VERY Vibe Room' with a dedicated merch store and special programming, priority access to 'Guitars, Tiki Bars and a Whole Lotta Love - the Kenny Chesney Fan Experience,' luxury motorcoach transport to and from the airport, an exclusive Kenny Chesney curated gift bag and more. For guests who do not require accommodation or airport transfer, 'Roll Like We Do' VIP Concert Experience Packages will also be available.

Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere Las Vegas

June 19, 2026

June 20, 2026

June 24, 2026

June 26, 2026

June 27, 2026

July 1, 2026

July 3, 2026

July 4, 2026

July 8, 2026

July 10, 2026

July 11, 2026

