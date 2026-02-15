Hear The War And Treaty's Diane Warren Penned 'If This Day'

The War And Treaty have released their brand new song "If This Day," a track from the soundtrack of the forthcoming coming Amazon Prime Video limited series The Gray House, arriving February 26.

The song was written by Diane Warren and produced by Desmond Child, Marti Frederiksen, and Leslie Greif. "When Diane asked us to listen to the song in her studio, Michael and I were immediately captured by the lyrics," said Tanya Trotter. Michael also commented, "Every day we all need to ask ourselves the questions asked in this song. It's our way of staying humble and always in the posture of servanthood."

"'If This Day' is not only about these brave women of The Gray House," shared Diane Warren. "It also applies to us all, to look at ourselves and ask ourselves did we do all we could do, did we stand up for those we needed to stand up for, did we live enough, love enough, forgive enough. Did you do the best you could do with the time you were given on this earth?"

