Luke Grimes Previews Sophomore Album With 'Love You Now' Stream

By Editorial Staff | Published: Feb 15, 2026 2:49 PM EST
Luke Grimes Previews Sophomore Album With 'Love You Now' Stream

Luke Grimes has released a brand new single entitled "Love You Now", which comes from his forthcoming sophomore album "Redbird", that is set to be released on April 3rd.

"Making Redbird was a cathartic experience in many ways," says Grimes. "Sometimes the highs and lows of life are too much to express with words, so song becomes necessary. As deeply personal as it is, the themes are simple and universal: love, loss, and learning along the way."

.The 10-track project was produced by Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb and was recorded primarily at Georgia May Studio in Savannah and Nashville's historic RCA Studio A.

Grimes co-wrote much of the album and contributed acoustic guitar, percussion, and drums throughout the sessions, working alongside Cobb and collaborators including Jessie Jo Dillon, Natalie Hemby, and others. Songs like "Drink Drink Drink" and "Haunted" wrestle with self-doubt and reckoning, while "Without You," "A Little More Time," and today's release "Love You Now" reflect on commitment, loss, and the quiet strength found in staying present.

